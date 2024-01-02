Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:
#DrawResults for 02/01/24 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 2, 2024
#PowerBall: 09, 20, 23, 46, 50#PowerBall: 05#PowerBallPLUS: 08, 09, 11, 29, 44#PowerBall: 20 pic.twitter.com/cDrPB7TPTN
