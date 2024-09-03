Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:

#DrawResults for 03/09/24 are:

#PowerBall: 02, 09, 30, 38, 47#PowerBall: 02#PowerBallPLUS: 08, 12, 14, 18, 50#PowerBall: 20



Players must be 18 years or older, play responsibly. ITHUBA is the proud operator of the National Lottery. pic.twitter.com/X8Z20EFGqR — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 3, 2024

