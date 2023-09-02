Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results:
#DrawResults for 02/09/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 2, 2023
#LOTTO: 02, 23, 36, 37, 40, 46#BONUS: 39
#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 15, 17, 36, 39, 50#BONUS: 04#LOTTOPLUS2: 01, 02, 18, 22, 42, 47#BONUS: 38 pic.twitter.com/GSWoIJXW0C
