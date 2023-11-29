Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results:
#DrawResults for 29/11/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 29, 2023
#LOTTO: 11, 20, 23, 25, 38, 41#BONUS: 32
#LOTTOPLUS1: 25, 27, 31, 32, 46, 51#BONUS: 20#LOTTOPLUS2: 27, 32, 41, 47, 51, 52#BONUS: 19 pic.twitter.com/xKWyWeEVsg
