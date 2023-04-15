Stellenbosch University 'nepotism' scandal: Alumni reject request to distribute motion of no confidence

The alumni of Stellenbosch University have rejected a request by the convocation's executive committee to distribute the motion of no confidence it adopted on Friday.

The alumni of the university did not provide reasons for the rejection.

This as the rector and vice chancellor Wim de Villiers face mounting pressure following allegations of nepotism and flouting the university’s admissions policy.

The motion was adopted by the five members of the executive committee in relation to the vice-chancellor and rector Wim de Villiers who faces allegations of nepotism and violating the university’s admission policy.

In a leaked email sent by alumni relations manager Shaun Stuart to Advocate Jan Heunis, the president of the convocation, Stuart said: “With reference to your request of 14 April 2023 to send a statement to the Convocation of SU, the request is rejected.”

The convocation is a statutory body made up of all graduates, full-time and retired academic staff, and diplomates.

It has not yet been made clear on what grounds the motion was rejected.

The convocation's executive committee had called on De Villiers to resign before council meets on Monday where he is set to face a motion of no confidence.

Last week, reports emerged that De Villiers had used his discretionary right to secure a place for Charlie Linnegar, the nephew of his wife Catherine. This came to light when an applicant with better matric marks did not get accepted in the same course.

Earlier this week, News24 reported that a second family member had been placed at the university without De Villiers disclosing it to the council.

While no details of the second family member have been revealed, Acting Chairman of the Council, Nicky Newton-King sent an internal circular to staff last week confirming the admission of a second relative under the discretionary programme.

The university's admission policy states that a rector may, after consultation with the deans, request students be allowed to study a "mainstream or extended degree programme".



