More than 800 KZN schools still have asbestos roofs, placing pupils at risk

More than 800 schools in KwaZulu-Natal have asbestos material, according to a Parliamentary reply.

Only 76 schools have seen the removal of asbestos material since 2018.

The Education Department says it is constrained by budget cuts. The DA says pupils will fall ill.

The KwaZulu-Natal government is working at a snail's pace to eradicate a backlog of 832 schools with asbestos roofs, a parliamentary reply shows, as the education sector's problems in the province multiply.

The provincial government has only removed asbestos material in 76 schools in five years.

This is as the department's problems pile up. Amnesty International reported last year that 83% of the schools in the province rely on pit latrines.

However, then-Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu disputed this figure, saying the department had identified 1 377 schools using pit latrines or other inhumane basic ablution facilities.

The province is also in the process of closing down almost 1 000 schools it considers non-viable.

The scholar transport programme is on its knees, with thousands of pupils lacking transport to far-flung areas, as the department plans further budget cuts – by almost R200 million for this financial year.

DA provincial education spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka, a health practitioner, asked Education MEC Mbali Frazer how many schools in the province had asbestos roofs.

Frazer pegged the total at 832 as of March 2023, saying:

The department requires a total cost of R6 734 000 000 to eradicate 908 [76 schools have already seen the removal of asbestos] schools with asbestos material.

She added that, of the 908 schools identified as having asbestos material, the department had only eradicated it at 76 schools since 2018.

At a district level, the number of schools with asbestos material is:

Amajuba, 179;

Harry Gwala, 37;

iLembe, 11;

King Cetshwayo, 133;

Pinetown, 25;

Ugu, 20;

uMgungundlovu, 5;

uMkhanyakude, 16;

uMlazi, 2;

uThukela, 303; and

Zululand, 177.

"It should be noted that due to budget constraints, the department is unable to eradicate all at once the schools with asbestos," Frazer said.

"However, a total of 90 schools are at [the] procurement stage, anticipated to award by the end of March 2023."

Keeka said the existence of asbestos material at schools placed pupils at risk of asbestosis, a chronic lung disease caused by inhaling asbestos fibres.

He added that the department had too many problems on its hands.

"Not only do they have hundreds of pit latrines to replace and large infrastructure backlogs... It's impossible for them to make sure the asbestos backlog can be dealt with," he said.

"Most of these roofs were installed 40 years ago. This enormous backlog means it will take another 30 years to clear. In the meantime, there will be a safety hazard for school learners.

"They are carcinogenic in nature [the roofs]. There has been no movement in the last four years [in removing the asbestos]. It will take them 14 years to replace at the current pace, and that is just not good enough."

Keeka said the DA expected Frazer to explain how she would deal with the pit latrines and asbestos roofs backlog.

"We expect the people of KZN to properly deal with the incompetence at the ballot box next year," he said. The provincial public works department has been mandated as the implementing agent to eradicate the roofs.

"However, public works is strangled by the non-payment by the Education Department to do this work. I've been told this by several MECs."