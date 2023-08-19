ANALYSIS | BRICS+ emergence – or submergence – into tyranny, carbon addictions and geopolitricks

The financial-punishment overreach against Russia imposed by US finance minister Janet Yellen in March 2022 is a major reason so many BRICS+ candidates want to join what they perceive to be a future de-dollarised bloc, argues Patrick Bond.

The Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) bloc will be joined by several new members in the coming expansion process, the first time the network has grown since Jacob Zuma was invited in 2010.



During 2022-23, in the wake of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, 43 countries expressed interest, although by earlier this month, only 23 had officially applied. The financial-punishment overreach against Russia imposed by US finance minister Janet Yellen in March 2022 is a major reason so many BRICS+ candidates now want to join what they perceive to be a future de-dollarised bloc.



Their leaders all observe the volatility of political relations with a US State Department that often flipflops, and not only because the "paleo-conservative" Make America Great Again ideology of Donald Trump was replaced in 2021 by Joe Biden's "neo-conservative" foreign policy in which "democratic" ideals and economic neoliberalism are imposed if necessary, by force.



READ | ANALYSIS: Expanded Brics could reset world politics but picking new members isn’t straightforward

In addition to the quite-likely prospect of Trump returning to power in early 2025, a general dilemma for tyrants is that Washington sometimes installs and sometimes replaces client-regime leaders without apparent logic. While that has been a long-standing practice, it now appears more complex due to the power of financial sanctions.



Particularly revealing was the experience Saudi Arabia had, first in 2020 as one of US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s main foreign-policy rhetorical targets (as a 'pariah'), given Riyadh’s bone-saw execution of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. In early 2021 Biden announced the Saudi war on Yemen must cease but shifted tack and went quiet within a year. And as energy prices soared in mid-2022, Biden u-turned and personally visited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ('MBS') to beg Riyadh to raise oil output (to lower prices), which the Saudi leader refused.



Indeed by early 2023, in another sign of clear disrespect for Washington, Riyadh not only made a preliminary peace deal with Iran, brokered by China, but began a 'petro-yuan’ trading system to undermine dollar hegemony.



In early August, Washington clumsily attempted to reverse that particularly important de-dollarisation with a package that also included Trump-era Abraham Accord status – 'normalising' Israeli-Saudi ties similar to the UAE and Morocco in 2020 – which the Saudi leader put on hold until after the dust settles at the BRICS summit and the bloc's newest members are chosen.



With a new BRICS+ beginning to take shape, the most striking features of the candidates now being considered are their extreme carbon intensity and tyrannical political character, personified by MBS.



BRICS+ diversity



The full list of first-round candidates to join BRICS, named in early August by international relations minister Naledi Pandor, are Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, State of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Vietnam.



It is a hodgepodge with no discernable ideology but abounding with anti-social, anti-ecological and financially $-inoculated self-interests.



The big prizes for China and Russia, driving the expansion, would be Saudi Arabia and Iran. If all 23 new candidates are agreed upon, the 28 BRICS+ countries can be assessed in terms of their relatively pro-Putin leaning (voting against United Nations withdrawal resolutions) or neutral stance (abstaining on the votes, as did South Africa) versus those favouring Ukraine.

In the latter camp are 14 candidate countries in addition to Brazil: Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Honduras, Indonesia, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand and the UAE.

READ | Mthunzi Mdwaba | Brics' power to effect significant global change

In contrast, there are 13 BRICS and BRICS+ candidate governments that were either against or abstained from the February 2023 resolution: Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Africa, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Hence, from a ratio of four to one in the against-or-abstaining group under the present BRICS, the ratio would potentially switch from 13 to 15.

As for what might be considered genuine, indisputable democracies, there are really only Argentina, Bolivia and Honduras, joining Brazil and South Africa. For good reason, there has been traditional – at least 21st-century – left solidarity with BRICS+ candidates Bolivia, Cuba, Palestine and Venezuela, though the latter has waned in progressive values over the decade since Hugo Chavez' death, and of course, there also remains left nostalgia for the 1960s-era anti-colonial movements of Algeria and Vietnam.

Of concern, as well, are the reactionary regimes that long toiled within the Western sphere of influence: Indonesia, Kuwait, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the UAE. Some of their shifts from the West to BRICS allegiances are, in each case, reversible depending upon the geopolitical conjuncture.

Newsletter Weekly Opinions Weekly Opinions editor Vanessa Banton curates the best opinions and analysis of the week to give you a broader view on daily news happenings.

And in many respects, the most dangerously conservative aspect of the potential new bloc is the extraordinary degree to which the new countries are carbon addicted. The latest comparative data from 2021 suggest that not only will the emissions self-interest rise, what with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Egypt and the UAE adding 3.375 billion tons of CO2 from energy and industry to the existing BRICS bloc's 16.9 billion tons. There are, in addition, other candidate countries whose foreign exchange earnings come largely from oil and gas: Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Senegal, and Venezuela.



In the expansion process, standard talk-left walk-right diplomacy can be expected. As Pandor committed, "I certainly would guard against any criteria for expansion that would lead us down a path where we contribute to increasing conflict in the global community or in any part of the world."

It's a fair bet that neither a commitment to fighting climate change nor democratic checks and balances will end up being criteria for acceptance, and hence a major increase in conflict can be expected from BRICS+.

- Patrick Bond is Distinguished Professor and Director of the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.







