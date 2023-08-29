ANALYSIS | Changing laws wont stabilise coalition governments

Political parties have adopted an approach that views more laws and regulations as the solution for ensuring succesful coalition governments. However, they are very conveniently glossing over how we arrived at this point, writes Joel Bregman.

Government may consider its recently concluded Dialogue on Coalition Governments to be a successful initiative that led to a degree of consensus. However, the gathering highlighted the deep divisions, distrust, and differences of opinion that political parties and others have on coalition government.



Further, the controversial and potentially unconstitutional introduction of electoral thresholds has split parties into two camps diametrically opposed to the other.

The objective of the Dialogue was to bring together political parties, academics, political analysts, civil society, and others to hear proposals and positions and chart a way forward. At present, there are no laws governing coalitions and arrangements are left to parties that are generally agreed to in secret.

The dysfunction we have witnessed with many coalitions in recent years, especially at the metropolitan level, underscores a crucial issue in our politics – that parties put their interests over those they are elected to represent.

Why are coalitions not working?

We are all too aware of the constant headlines about coalitions falling apart, political musical chairs, and the impact on governance, service delivery and accountability. There is a growing concern that if coalitions are needed to form governments in 2024, at provincial and even potentially nationally, this will lead to further instability.

Coalitions are not a new phenomenon and have been a prominent feature of our politics at the local level since 2016. South Africa has 257 municipalities. According to the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) approximately 80 municipalities are currently governed by coalition governments, and of these, 30 are said to be dysfunctional. But this also means that there are places where coalitions are functioning and providing services to citizens. So, we need to ask: what are the causes of dysfunctional coalitions, what can we learn from places where coalitions are serving citizens, and what framework needs to be in place for them to function effectively and efficiently?

What are political parties saying?

The approach from political parties is primarily a legal one. Parties represented at the Dialogue generally agree on the following: coalition agreements should be public; parties should enter coalitions with shared values and a common vision; an independent panel should be established to mediate grievances between partners; insulating the public service from changes in government; and more time to form a government after an election.

The meeting of minds on these issues, however, belies the deep divisions on the proposal of introducing an electoral threshold, which would see parties needing to win a far greater share of the vote than they currently do to gain a seat in a council or legislature. The ANC and the DA are strongly advocating for such a measure, arguing that fewer parties will lead to greater coalition stability.

If a 1% threshold (that is being touted by the two largest parties) was in effect in 2019, instead of the 14 parties that we have today in Parliament, we would have five. Larger parties will benefit by consolidating power and for smaller parties, it would mean their demise in terms of representing voters. It would mean that far more votes are wasted each time we go to the polls.

We cannot over-regulate politics

Whether introducing electoral thresholds would be legal under our Constitution is another matter. Regardless, what is becoming clear is that parties have adopted an approach that views more laws and regulations as the solution. However, they are very conveniently glossing over how we arrived at this point. And the answer is simple: it is because of the actions of our political parties and leaders. Our political culture, the way in which parties operate and approach coalition politics, cannot be discarded from the equation. Instead of a culture premised on serving the people, some parties may consider coalitions as an opportunity to seize power, gain influential positions, and get access to State coffers. And we are seeing the same type of narrow interest approach now as the discussions about coalitions continue. Parties will support measures that best serve their interests, not necessarily those of the people. We need to interrogate what political parties are proposing, because their interests do not always align with the public good.

Several speakers stressed that we cannot over-regulate politics that there must be room for coalitions to emerge organically, and for a new culture to form. It remains concerning, though, that the people and institutions leading this process do not sufficiently see themselves as central to the problem.



Meaningful consultation or rubber stamping?



At the Dialogue it emerged that the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs had already drafted a bill, and that government wants to introduce this soon. These revelations begged the question of whether this process was to truly take all views into consideration, or if it was more a public relations exercise. While the public can engage with any draft legislation that makes its way to Parliament, an issue with as far-reaching consequences as this requires proper public consultation.

While it is expected that an event such as the Dialogue would be dominated by the political elite, the absence of civil society and community-based organisations was stark. Government cannot claim that this meeting was adequate consultation with these sectors and going forward this must improve.

Where to now?



As we approach what many consider to be the most pivotal elections since democracy, political parties cannot be left to decide on this crucial aspect of our governmental architecture. With the ANC’s hegemony waning and coalition politics potentially becoming a feature across all three spheres of government, the interests of the people and not those of parties must be put first.

Perhaps we need to problematise this differently. Instead of placing the absence of regulations as the main culprit, it is the existence of a political culture that seeks to win at all costs. Yes, we should introduce certain laws to create an environment more conducive to coalition government. But, if parties continue to operate with only their interests in mind, little will change.

- Joel Bregman is the Senior Researcher at My Vote Counts

