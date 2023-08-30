ANALYSIS | What's next in Niger? Niamey’s neighbours offer a dismal path

Abdourahmane Tchiani and other army commanders held a meeting in the capital, Niamey, Niger on 28 July, 2023. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of Niger's presidential guard, appeared on national television last month and declared himself the new leader of the country after a coup.
(Photo by Balima Boureima/Anadolu Agency via Getty
If the experiences of Niger's military-run neighbours are anything to go by, there's little hope that civic freedoms will improve under the new regime in Niamey, writes Andrew Firmin.
It's been a month since a military junta seized power in Niger. This was the latest in a string of coups that have recently rattled West Africa and the Sahel region, with Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali and Sudan all experiencing military takeovers since 2020.
