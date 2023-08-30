ANALYSIS | What's next in Niger? Niamey’s neighbours offer a dismal path

If the experiences of Niger's military-run neighbours are anything to go by, there's little hope that civic freedoms will improve under the new regime in Niamey, writes Andrew Firmin.

It's been a month since a military junta seized power in Niger. This was the latest in a string of coups that have recently rattled West Africa and the Sahel region, with Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali and Sudan all experiencing military takeovers since 2020.

