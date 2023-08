With the Deputy Public Protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, who is acting in the main role, officially nominated by Parliament's ad-hoc committee, the process for the appointment is nearly complete.

However, three opposition parties - the DA, EFF and FF-Plus - dissented and said they did not support Gcaleka for the role as head of the Chapter 9 institution.

