FIRST TAKE | Derek Watts: A gentle giant of a man who touched our hearts

My dear mother isn't much of a news junkie. And while she worked in the finance department of the then-Rand Daily Mail, you were more likely to find the latest Fair Lady or Cosmopolitan in one of the rooms of our house.

Long before she followed News24 to support yours truly, there were two other journalists who captivated her - Ruda Landman and Derek Watts.

Carte Blanche was appointment viewing in our house, as much a feature as big Sunday lunches and the 20:00 movie. The dynamic duo was a feature of my childhood.