IN-DEPTH | For the people, or for the people in power? A quick look at executive's perks and quirks

As the 75 MPs moved from minister-designates and deputy minister-designates to fully fledged ministers and deputy ministers after taking their oaths of office, their first duty - according to the ministerial handbook - should be to "disclose particulars of all his/her financial interests to the Secretary of Cabinet within the prescribed timeframe".

At a ceremony that lasted more than two and half hours in Cape Town on Wednesday, 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers were sworn in under the guidance of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. This effectively means that the three arms of the state are now fully constituted, with the national executive members assuming their offices.