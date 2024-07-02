IN-DEPTH | Praise for Lamola, Hlabisa and Gwarube - but no love for Motshekga in bloated Cabinet

Ronald Lamola will take up the position of new DIRCO minister in the GNU. (Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his first Cabinet on Sunday evening, with analysts praising some of the appointments, but scratching their heads over others.
Political analyst Naledi Modise said the Cabinet's make-up was refreshing, in that it was no longer just the ANC deployees, but a combination of political parties, which offered hope, new ideas and strategies.
South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.