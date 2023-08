South Africa could have its first UFC champion in the form of a fighter who takes pride in putting his opponents to sleep. Dricus du Plessis invites Muhammad Hussain to his gym in Hatfield, Pretoria, where they talk about the fighter's childhood, his passion for the sport and his verbal rivalry with UFC welterweight champion Israel Adesanya.

South African fighter Dricus "Stillknocks" du Plessis is the number one contender for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.