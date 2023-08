The ANC is on track to lose control of Gauteng in next year's election. The despicable conduct of Housing MEC Lebogang Maile explains why the party is no longer fit to rule, writes Adriaan Basson.

In about nine months from now, the residents of Gauteng are widely expected by numerous polls to vote out the ANC as the governing party of South Africa's richest province.

According to these polls, the party will attract less than 40% of votes in next year's election in the province.