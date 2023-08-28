Adriaan Basson | Mr President, ask not what BRICS can do for you but what you can do for SA

Jolly good fellows | President Cyril Ramaphosa was in his element at the BRICS summit in Sandton, where he hosted Brazil President Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.
He is glad President Cyril Ramaphosa had such a good time at the BRICS summit, but this will not solve SA's critical problems of crime, energy, and education, writes Adriaan Basson.
By all accounts, the BRICS show in town was a marvellous success for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He was lauded for his ability to chair difficult meetings and bring divergent interests together around the table.
