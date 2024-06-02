02 Jun

Share

Cyril Ramaphosa | The 2024 election has revealed our democracy is strong, robust and it endures

accreditation
Cyril Ramaphosa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

In his speech after the 2024 election results were announced on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africans have demonstrated through their votes clearly and plainly, that our democracy is strong, it is robust and it endures. 

The final announcement of the 2024 National and Provincial election results today represents a victory for our democracy, for our constitutional order and for all the people of South African.

We have held another successful election that has been free, fair and peaceful.

The Independent Electoral Commission has, despite many challenges, once more acquitted itself with excellence, professionalism and integrity.

Millions of South Africans have cast their votes in cities and towns, in villages and on farms, at voting stations at home and abroad.

South Africans want to make this country a better place

South Africans care about their country. 

South Africans have demonstrated that they want to be part of making this country a better place. 

South Africans have shown how important their vote is and that they know that their vote counts.

By going to vote, the people of South Africa have taken responsibility not only for the future of themselves and their families, but for the future of their country.

Through their votes they have demonstrated, clearly and plainly, that our democracy is strong, it is robust and it endures. 

READ | David Everatt: Out with the old, in with the new - The ANC has lost this election

They have given effect to the clarion call that has resonated across the generations, that the people shall govern.

Our people have spoken.

As the leaders of political parties, as all those who occupy positions of responsibility in society, we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes.

Over the past 30 years, we have strived together to build a country which everyone – black and white, man and women, young and old – can call home.

This election has reaffirmed building a South Africa for all remains the defining mission of our nation. 

Over the course of the election campaign, parties and candidates have at times differed, often forcefully. 

They have expressed a wide variety of views that are often at odds with each other.

This is a welcome and necessary feature of a robust democracy.

Rights of voters affirmed

Yet, throughout the election campaign, parties and candidates have held fast to the fundamental principles of democracy.

Parties and candidates have affirmed the right of voters to participate in an election that is free, fair and peaceful.

And now, we are all called upon to recognise that the results of the election reflect the will of the people. 

READ | EXPLAINER: Here is what the Constitution says about electing SA's next president and premiers

What this election has made plain is that the people of South Africa expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs.

They expect the parties for which they have voted to find common ground, to overcome their differences, to act and work together for the good of everyone. 

Our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of our constitution and address whatever challenges we encounter peacefully and in accordance with the prescripts of our constitution and the rule of law.

Each party emerges from this election with a mandate based on the commitments they each made to the electorate.

However, all the parties share an over-arching mandate, to work in partnership with each other and with society more broadly, to build a country that is inclusive, united and prosperous.

Our seats belong to the people

As we take up our seats in Parliament and in the provincial legislatures let us appreciate that the seats we occupy do not belong to us. They belong to the people.

Whatever authority, whatever power, we are entrusted with must be exercised to advance the interests of the people.

As the 2024 election reaches its conclusion, we thank the staff and leadership of the Independent Electoral Commission, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of these elections, often under difficult conditions.

We pay tribute to the men and women of the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force for ensuring peace and stability during voting, and to the Home Affairs staff who ensured that as many voters as possible had their identity documents on election day. 

Thank you to the independent candidates and leaders and members of the various political parties that participated in the elections.  

I wish to thank all the local and international observer teams, who gave their time and effort to ensure a free and fair election. 

I also thank the journalists, researchers, camera persons, producers, analysts and other members of the media, who played such an essential role in ensuring that the South African people were well informed as they went to vote. 

Above all, we thank the people of South Africa for once again giving life and meaning to the values and principles of our constitutional democracy.

This is the time for all of us to put South Africa first. 

The people of this country expect and deserve no less.

God Bless South Africa and protect her people.Nkosi Sikelela iAfrikaMorena Boloka sechabe sa HesoHosi katekisa Afrika DzongaGod seen Suid AfrikaMudzimu vha fhatutshedze Afurika Tshipembe.

I thank you.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosapoliticselections 2024
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
50% - 2977 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
45% - 2674 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adult: Reality TV star Lasizwe unpacks personal growth and taking his 'L'...

04 Sep

PODCAST | Brand New Adult: Reality TV star Lasizwe unpacks personal growth and taking his 'L' when he flops
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.71
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.33
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.67
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Platinum
929.55
+2.8%
Palladium
942.18
+1.9%
Gold
2,515.90
+0.8%
Silver
28.79
+1.8%
Brent Crude
72.70
-1.4%
Top 40
74,722
+0.3%
ALSI
82,147
+0.3%
RESI 10
53,828
-0.2%
INDI 25
112,541
+0.8%
FINI 15
20,642
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

04 Sep

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo