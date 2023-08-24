OPINION | Andreas Peschke: We are free, when all of us are free. This is true for Ukraine too

With today marking Ukraine's independence day, the country is still at war with Russia, and fighting for its sovereignty. Expounding on the various areas of beauty in Ukraine and those that have been exported to the world, we cannot be free until Ukraine is free, writes German ambassador Andreas Peschke.

Today, Ukraine marks her Independence Day.



On 24 August 1991, the country declared its independence from the Soviet Union. An independence it won in a long and hard fight over centuries.

Last year, Ukrainian sovereignty and independence were blatantly violated, when Russia invaded Ukraine and started a war against its neighbour. Since then, thousands of people have lost their lives, cities have been destroyed, and the human suffering caused by Russia's aggression has been enormous.

Ukraine has a long and proud history. In medieval times, the Kievan Rus was one of the most powerful states in Europe. Later on, the Zaporozhian Cossacks became a political and military force that was known throughout the continent. Cossacks leaders, like Bohdan Khmelnytsky and Ivan Mazepa, were prominent figures in international and European politics. The Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, the Cathedral of Saint Sophia and the Khotyn fortress are historical and cultural monuments of world renown.

Ukrainian writers, like the romanticist poet Taras Shevchenko or the famous woman writer Lesya Ukrainka, left their mark on world literature. Today, authors such as Serhiy Zhadan Oksana Zabuzhko and Yurii Andrukhovych are read and translated all across the world. Ukrainian scientist Volodymir Vernadsky founded the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences, and the legendary aircraft designer, Oleg Antonov, made invaluable contributions to the development of science and technology.

Ukraine is a beautiful country. The Carpathian mountains, the Black Sea coast and the Crimean peninsula used to attract millions of visitors. Metropolitan areas, like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, are rich in cultural heritage, historical monuments and architectural landmarks alike. Unfortunately, many of these heritage sites, like the famous Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, have been severely damaged by Russian airstrikes.

During the course of her history, Ukraine suffered repeatedly from the imperial and colonial ambitions of her large neighbour in the East.

When the Czars ruled the Russian Empire, the lands of Ukraine became an object of Russian imperialism. Later, Ukraine was subject to Soviet rule. During the Holodomor, the hunger catastrophe in the 1930s, a genocide caused by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, millions of Ukrainians literally starved to death.

In Soviet times, Ukraine actively supported the South African struggle against apartheid. Many South African freedom fighters were trained in Ukraine or completed academic studies at the renowned Ukrainian universities in Odesa or Kyiv.

Imperialism woke up

When the Soviet Union fell apart at the beginning of the 1990s, it was the dawn of a new era of independence for Ukraine and other former Soviet republics. In the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, Russia reconfirmed the respect for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty in the existing borders. That is, including Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.

Unfortunately, 20 years later, the evil of neo-imperialism woke up again in Russia.

In 2014, Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula, and pro-Russian proxies started to occupy parts of the Donbas in Eastern Ukraine, which has been in a state of armed conflict ever since. In 2022, Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine. In doing so, Russia – a member of the UN Security Council, with a special responsibility to protect peace – grossly violated the Charter of the United Nations and broke international law.

On this Day of Independence, as on every other day, we need to stand with Ukraine. This is especially true for us, as Germans, who have caused so much suffering to other peoples in the past. We need to stand by a country, which does not want to be subjugated by an aggressive neighbour. A country, which wants to decide on its own about its future.

A country that wants to make its own sovereign choice with whom to associate. A country that wants to be independent. A country that wants to be free.

All of us want peace – mostly so the people of Ukraine. But peace cannot be achieved by giving in to aggression, by giving up freedom and independence, by discarding the rules of our common international order. Lasting peace must be negotiated. Yet, true and meaningful negotiations can only start when Russia ends its military aggression. As Madiba said: "Only free men can negotiate. Prisoners cannot enter into contracts."

Here, in South Africa, I often hear that nobody can be free, until all of us are free. I think this is true, and it should be true with respect to Ukraine too. In fact, the truth is very easy: Russia must end this war, so that Ukraine can be free.

Our best wishes on Independence Day, Ukraine!

- Andreas Peschke is the German Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini.

