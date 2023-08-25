Wayne Duvenage | Ballot of the last chance: Urgent need for electoral reform for fair representation

A final bid to undo the damage caused by a political agenda that has displayed mastery in can-kicking and a clear unwillingness to reform the electoral system goes to the Constitutional Court. This flawed set up must be rectified in time for the 2024 elections, writes Wayne Duvenage.

On 29 August 2023, the Constitutional Court will host a pivotal hearing that seeks to challenge the recently approved Electoral Act amendment – a crucial chance for eventual success and meaningful inclusion of independent candidates into our electoral system.

Five years ago, a legal challenge began to address the unconstitutional aspects of South Africa's Electoral Act. The New Nation Movement and others filed papers on 17 September 2018, aiming to include independent candidates in the 2019 elections. Although the timeline was tight, the urgency of amending the Act (Section 57A and Schedule 1A) to ensure fair treatment for independents in Parliament remained undeniable.

While it was clear that the 2019 elections couldn't accommodate these changes, the lack of political will to consider meaningful electoral reform was concerning. The case reached the Constitutional Court, with a ruling on 11 June 2020, requiring Parliament to make amendments within two years.

Three years later, the goal of meaningful inclusion for independent candidates remains elusive.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) to drive this process was introduced in June 2021, a year after the ConCourt ruling. No wonder the June 2022 deadline was missed, along with another two extensions, leaving little time for further challenges of the Electoral Amendment Act, which was eventually signed by the president into law in April 2023.

Skewed electoral playing field

The new act acknowledges deficiencies by recommending an Electoral Reform Consultation Panel, seeming to now imply that a new MAC v.2 will be required to (hopefully) have meaningful change in time for the 2029 elections. There is no doubting the fact that the current act's version favours political party incumbents, burdening independent candidates with unrealistic requirements and limited resources to play an influential role in the 2024 elections.

The 29 August hearing by the ConCourt against the recently amended Electoral Act is essential. If the status quo remains, the playing field remains skewed, hindering independent candidates from participating meaningfully. Current rules demand an exceedingly high number of signatures, and independents compete for only half of Parliament's seats (200), unlike political parties which will have access to all 400 seats, including the 200 compensatory seats, reserved for political parties on a voter ratio that excludes seats won by independent candidates.

An example of how skewed this situation is, is given in this imagined scenario whereby a highly popular independent candidate wins 51% of the vote, yet only has only one seat out of 400. The political parties will get the other 199 seats, as well as the other 200 "compensatory" seats. This flawed set up must be rectified in time for the 2024 elections, a pivotal moment after years of mismanagement.

The upcoming ConCourt engagement is a final bid to undo the damage caused by a political agenda that has displayed sheer mastery in can-kicking over the past three years, and a clear unwillingness to reform the electoral system. The Independent Candidates Association and the One SA Movement's perseverance offer hope for success.

- Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)

