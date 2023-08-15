Howard Feldman | Zuma release: Saying goodbye to Ramaphosa's integrity

Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at his Nkandla homestead at 09.15 after his release from the Estcourt Correctional Centre.
With the release of former president Jacob Zuma under the auspices of a special remission programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa has proven once again that the ANC is only concerned with the party, and not the country, argues Howard Feldman.
It might seem that the last Jacob Zuma episode is all about him. But it is not.
