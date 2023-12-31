Karyn Maughan | Accountability Wars: How NPA failures enabled state capture misinformation to thrive

Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi's promise that the days of impunity are over was proven untrue in 2023, when the State lost all of its legal efforts to seek accountability from corruption-accused parties. Karyn Maughan writes that this has spurred state capture denialists to rewrite history.

It was almost five years ago that newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi promised a corruption-ravaged South Africa that, finally, there would be accountability for those who had sacrificed the young democracy's future hopes on the altar of their own greed.



She said: "Corruption is driven by greed and selfishness. In certain contexts, when public institutions are corrupted, it amounts to theft from ordinary South Africans just trying to make ends meet.