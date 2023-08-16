Melanie Verwoerd | Five deaths, millions lost, tourism dented: Was the taxi strike worth it?

Five people died, millions of rand were lost, people suffered emotional and physical hardship, and the Cape Town's image as a tourism destination was damaged during last week's taxi strike. Melanie Verwoerd asks if it was all worth it.

The taxi strike in Cape Town is over – for now. After seven days of stayaways and violence, the city and its people came through on the other side, bruised and traumatised. Which makes me question whether it was worth it? Was anything really gained?



The taxi owners and drivers lost income and a lot of it. Those in the know assure me that, contrary to popular belief, the margins in the taxi industry are very small, which means that seven days without income will be felt by all.