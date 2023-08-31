Oscar van Heerden | Why are there still South African who support All Blacks on 'principle'? Go Bokke!

During apartheid it was very difficult to support the Bok squad since players of colour were not allowed in the team at all. But since that has changed it is difficult to understand why there are South Africans that insist on supporting the All Blacks, writes Oscar van Heerden.

Last week has certainly been momentous from two perspectives.



On the one hand, I must commend the Department of International Relations and the Presidency for hosting a very successful XV BRICS Summit and, on the other hand, I must also commend the Bokke for a historic win over the All Blacks.

I can, of course, write about the successful expansion of the BRICS membership and the baby steps towards de-dollarisation, but I’d rather write about why it is that we still have South Africans that support not their homegrown men in green and gold but the Kiwis.

The Boks bagged their biggest ever win over the All Blacks on Friday, and I must say, New Zealand’s heaviest defeat in their history. The last time we recorded such a win was back in 1928 in Durban when the score was 17-0 to our boys.

Their blood is black

Now, I am the first to acknowledge that during apartheid it proved very difficult to support the Bok squad since players of colour were not allowed in the team at all. Sports boycotts were a necessary protest by most black South Africans; this is not in dispute. But 30 years into our democratic era and, still we have those whose blood is black.

Any argument that suggests there has been very little transformation and progress with regards our Bok team is obviously not keeping abreast with the fundamental changes that have happened over the last few decades - from Chester Williams in the 1995 squad, to six black players in the current 15 squad, and another three black players in the substitution team. These are not quota players, but they bring their equal weight and skills to the team.

The standing ovation for our black captain, Siya Kolisi, at Twickenham Stadium last Friday was testimony of how our squad and game have changed over the years. But alas, not for a sizeable group of so-called "coloureds" in the Western Cape, mainly but not exclusively, they remain undeterred.

Perhaps they think there's nothing wrong with supporting another country because most of them do it with regards the English Premier League, where they all have their chosen teams, be it Arsenal, Manchester United or Liverpool et al. But it is one thing to support a different soccer league as opposed to your own league here back home than to choose another country as opposed to your own. Or maybe I'm just patriotic like that.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, a few years ago could hardly field Maoris in their team. I think they had one just to lead the famous Haka, after all it is a ceremonial Maori war dance or challenge. So, without a Maori, its pretty useless.

Unifying effect of rugby

We know of the days when it was topical to talk about the relevance of having a Maori New Zealand rugby squad and, at the same time an All Black squad, which begs the question, is this still needed? We recall the dark days under apartheid when the then government did not want to allow Moari players to play here in our country, but those days are gone and yet now, it seems the New Zealanders are struggling to incorporate Moaris in their deserved numbers. It seems to me that my fellow South Africans, who support the Kiwis instead of the Bokke, are calling the kettle black.

The one thing they cannot deny, though it would pain them to do so, is the unifying effect the game has had on all South Africans. Since the first kick-off in 1995 and that glorious drop goal of Joel Stransky, the game has had a profound effect on all of SA.

The viewership for rugby among blacks has exponentially grown over the years. The majority of citizens, black and white, support the boys in green and gold and the outpouring of the crowds onto the street when our team traverse the length and breadth of the country is jaw-droppingly impressive. And still nada from our avid All Black supporters. It's like they relish in the idea that they are different and possibly principled still.



After all, when I engage some of my All Black friends, they regurgitate the apartheid history element, so they are permanent revolutionaries in this regard, it seems.

It was Karl Marx that said, "nothing is as constant as change". Perhaps we must give our All Black friends here in Mzansi time to change and embrace the new SA with all it warts and all.

Go Bokke, show us your mettle in this World Cup and bring that cup back home again. I believe in you, boys.

All I will say about the Springbok emblem is, wear it!

- Dr Oscar van Heerden is a senior research fellow for African Diplomacy and Leadership at the University of Johannesburg.

