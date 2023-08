Rescuing the criminal justice system is central to any attempt at resurrecting South Africa from the ANC's misrule. And it's time for big business to force the issue, writes Pieter du Toit.

Last week, during a dialogue session arranged by former transition politician Roelf Meyer and academic Nick Binedell, a respected and cerebral ANC cadre told an audience of about 100 people or so that it is corruption "by people in the ruling party and government" that has "killed" this country.