Pieter du Toit | Robber barons straight to hell: The ANC brought death to my hometown

Unwieldy states and unworkable systems will always collapse under the weight of their own dysfunction. The ANC in-government is headed that way. And Bruce Springsteen will provide the soundtrack for the end, writes Pieter du Toit.

In his 2012 song Death to My Hometown, Bruce Springsteen, chronicler of all things blue collar Americana, rails against the physical decay and economic destruction that was then ravaging middle America.



Big corporates were pulling out of rural states, closing factories, and shuttering small towns after they cut workers, downsized operations, and exported jobs. Resentment and anger grew during the second term of Barack Obama, and led to a wave of disaffection and populism, which is what eventually swept Donald Trump to power.