Opposition parties are starting to realise a coalition solely based on unseating the ANC is not viable for both the voters and political parties. They need much more to bind them together, writes Qaanitah Hunter.

Opposition parties in South Africa have long had one massive problem: they have been unable to convince the electorate they are a viable alternative to the ANC.

Recent opinion polls show while the ANC's support is plummeting, the three parties below them show barely any growth.