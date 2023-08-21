Ralph Mathekga | Multiparty coalition talks a good start to a changing political landscape

As the Multiparty Charter for South Africa gains momentum after a national convention of some opposition parties last week, the "moonshot pact" aims to build a strong coalition before next year's election. As these talks continue, compromises and concessions are the glue that needs to keep parties committed to coalitions, writes Ralph Mathekga.

The decision by some opposition parties to participate in pre-election coalition talks is a major leap signalling the maturity of opposition politics in a democratic South Africa.