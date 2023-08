With the elections in Zimbabwe less than a day away, Sipho Masondo recounts the history of the troubled nation from breadbasket of Africa to failed state.

As the long-suffering Zimbabweans head into the polls on Wednesday, they are hoping for a watershed moment that will see them break from the past and usher in a new era of hope, sustained economic growth and political stability.



Like many African countries, Zimbabwe is a basket case and a banana republic.