FRIDAY BRIEFING | Bigger BRICS: Has South Africa gained from building BRICS?

A bigger BRICS: Has South Africa gained from building BRICS?

South Africa's diplomacy was on show this week as the BRICS nations met at its 15th summit in the opulence of Africa's richest square mile, Sandton.

With only Russian President Vladimir Putin not physically in attendance - looming large virtually - the other heads of state and their delegations met, dined, and discussed before declaring the bloc would expand.

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were formally invited to become full members beginning 1 January 2024.

The expansion of the bloc was welcomed by the existing five nations as they praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for negotiating the process on home turf.

More work will need to be done to fully realise the new bloc (not least the alphabet soup process of naming it), but the five core nations declared they "reached consensus on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures".

The selection of these six nations will be analysed in detail before New Year's Day, but what is clear is there is a distinct shift in the geopolitical domain with the 11 countries - which comprise about 3.9 million people and 36% of the global GDP.

The fact that no European or North American countries form part of the bloc that has drawn the attention of the world does add to the lustre of the global south narrative.

However, not all are convinced.

In this week's Friday briefing, Dr Greg Mills and Ray Hartly state South Africa has chosen to put its limited resources - financial and human - behind BRICS, and ask: Is this sensible given that it should be investing as much as it can in accessing the richer markets of the world?

Qaanitah Hunter writes Ramaphosa was at his diplomatic best to emerge with a clear direction over the expansion question that had lingered over BRICS.

Professor Chris Landsberg argues the world of geopolitics has changed overnight and Western hegemony is now being challenged by the expansion of this bloc, which has given multi-polarity a real shot in the global arm.

Carol Paton has a more tempered view, in that the expansion does significantly enhance BRICS' influence in global affairs, it is tempting, in the heat of the moment, to exaggerate the immediate impact.

Ramaphosa's 'diplomatic mastery' helps SA play vital role in global realignment

Many thought the expansion of BRICS might, yet again, be kicked down the road as trying to get consensus from all five nations is like "herding cats". However, President Cyril Ramaphosa effectively rose to the occasion and quietly muscled a rebalancing of geopolitics, writes Qaanitah Hunter.

The Western hegemony is being challenged by an expanded BRICS

After all the fanfare and anticipation, punctuated by the Russian-Ukraine war, the G7 rivalry of China, and the furore between the US-South Africa over Lady R, a modestly expanded BRICS emerged, just like that, writes Chris Landsberg

All in all, it's just another BRICS in the mall

The question of what benefit does the BRICS bloc provide for South Africa lingers. Investing a big chunk of time, money and energy in the BRICS is akin to withdrawing the last bits of your taxpayer's savings, going out for a fab meal and state dinner or two, and putting the remainder on red, argue Greg Mills and Ray Hartley

Will an 11-member BRICS be better for SA? Not if we don't shape up

To maintain relevance in the new BRICS, and occupy a more prominent place in the world, there is no shortcut for SA: it has to fix its economy and remove the political constraints hampering growth, writes Carol Paton.

