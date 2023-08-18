FRIDAY BRIEFING | Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: Will we see change or continuity?

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: Will we see change or continuity?



Zimbabwe heads to a crucial election next Wednesday to vote for its president and legislature. The vote comes at a time when Zimbabwe is battling hyperinflation, poverty and high unemployment.

In light of Zimbabwe's long list of disputed elections since 1980, where there have been reports of vote irregularities, violence and intimidation, it would be expected that there would be more of a focus on the upcoming elections, which pits Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa against the Citizens Coalition for Change's Nelson Chamisa.

Instead, the international spotlight is shining on Niger following a coup on 26 July. The BRICS summit is also happening in South Africa at the same time that Zimbabweans prepare to make their mark.

This will be the second time 45-year-old Chamisa and 80-year-old Mnangagwa battle it out, after the two faced off in the 2018 election. That time Chamisa came second, with 44% of the vote. Mnangagwa was declared the winner after he got a narrow margin of 50.8% of the vote, and avoided a run-off.

While Chamisa, a pastor, can be pegged as a praying man, he is also regarded as somewhat of a high-stakes player.

Human rights defender Nixon Nyikadzino describes Chamisa as a "political chess player and gambler".

"He gambles, and he wins most of the time. That balancing act is a very delicate one, but he wins," Nyikadzino said in one interview.

Chamisa will most definitely have to be a betting man as he heads into this race, which has already been labelled as flawed by Human Rights Watch. In a report released recently, the body accused authorities of failing to take the necessary steps to ensure the poll met international standards for free and fair elections.

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24's Africa desk editor, Lenin Ndebele, details what is at stake for Zimbabwe and what is needed for a contender to win.



We also have a submission from Wits University's Dr William Mpofu, who argues why he thinks Zimbabwe is likely to become Africa's next trouble spot.

Finally, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation's Nyasha Mpani and Webster Zambara explain why this election has already earned the label, 'judicial election'.

In light of the fact that Zimbabwe's economic woes have had a massive impact on its neighbouring countries, it is crucial that Zimbabwe gets a share of the spotlight ahead of next week's vote.

Enjoy the read.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

Mnangagwa battles it out for 2nd term amid a myriad of challenges for Zimbabwe Corruption, a failing economy, human rights violations, a compromised judiciary, and weak institutions are just some of the dents, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will have to panelbeat as he pushes for a second term as president, writes Lenin Ndebele.

Is it morning yet in Zimbabwe on election day? Zimbabweans go to this election with vivid memories of the genocide, political violence, and electoral fraud of the previous years. Those memories are enough intimidation for the battered people of Zimbabwe, who will vote in fear. But the conditions are also in place for another coup, writes William Mpofu.

Zimbabwe heads to election alone as the world looks elsewhere Zimbabwe's election has already been labelled a 'judicial election' due to a series of election-related disputes that have been resolved by the courts, write Nyasha Mpani and Webster Zambara.



