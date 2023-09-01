FRIDAY BRIEFING | State of the nation: What future are we going to fight for?

State of the nation: What future are we going to fight for?

As News24 prepared to host its On the Record summit in Johannesburg on Thursday, news broke that an overnight fire in a Johannesburg five-storey building had claimed the lives of 74 people, including 12 children, making it one of the country's worst fire disasters in recent memory.

The latest tragedy came fresh on the heels of last month's underground gas explosion in Lilian Ngoyi Street, which led to the death of one person and injured scores of others.

These events are the direct result of a complete breakdown in the primary function of elected local government representatives to conduct oversight over city utilities, infrastructure, and services.

It is also a damning indictment on the basic supervisory responsibilities of appointed city officials to conduct health, safety and usability inspections of these utilities and infrastructure.

It reveals politicians and officials as uncaring.

As disrespectful and disengaged from the people, they are meant to serve and service. They appear to have no serious politics. No beliefs. No passions, except for personal positions and their parties.

Our government, its ministers and public representatives know what the problems are.

If this is the case, why are they not acting to solve them?

And why do South African politicians stand for election, and why do officials wish to occupy and remain in jobs - following these disastrous incidents and poor government?

"What we have is government by political parties for political parties," said Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi at the On the Record event.

This is a question to ponder in the lead up to the 2024 elections.



South Africa faces challenging conditions: poverty is rife, inequality deepening, unemployment rampant, inflation high, economic growth weak. A toxic mix that doesn't appear to shame or embarrass either political or corporate elites.

It's unclear what the future holds.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana promised during the On the Record summit to "expect a better performance" if the ANC wins, but it is clear South Africa needs more than that.

It needs politicians who care and a public that takes itself seriously.

As Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso suggested, South Africa had two currencies - hope and trust. Both have been squandered. Hopes dashed by distrustful government. Trust eroded by politicians and people who licensed this impunity.

South Africa can no longer be defined by the people that lead it. If it continues to license poor performance of public authorities, it must prepare to face greater disasters more frequently.

A new calibre of public leader, in representation and in the public service must enter the arena.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we have reflections on the summit from News24's assistant editor of politics and opinions, Qaanitah Hunter, in-depth writer Muhammad Hussain and News24 columnist Mbhazima Shilowa.

These contributions should give you pause for thought to consider what needs to change to ensure South Africa has a future.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

