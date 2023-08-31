8h ago

Qaanitah Hunter | We are not a failing people. We are better than our leaders

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
DA's Solly Msimanga, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba, Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi and the ANC's Maropene Ramokgopa with News24's assistant editor Qaanitah Hunter on Thurday at the On the Record summit. (Photo: Kelly Anderson, News24)
Three opposition party leaders revealed during the News24 On the Record summit on Thursday that they are profoundly disillusioned about South Africa's future prospects. Qaanitah Hunter argues that this is not the kind of attitude we need if the country is going to make it.

On Thursday, during News24's On the Record summit in Johannesburg, I asked three opposition party leaders in South Africa whether they would invest in South Africa if they were investors.

All three of them shook their heads vehemently. None of them believed South Africa was worth putting their money in.

