William Mpofu | Is it morning yet in Zimbabwe on election day?

Zimbabweans go to this election with vivid memories of the genocide, political violence, and electoral fraud of the previous years. Those memories are enough intimidation for the battered people of Zimbabwe, who will vote in fear. But the conditions are also in place for another coup, writes William Mpofu.

The outcome of the Zimbabwean 2023 presidential election does not need a prophet to predict.

What a discerning political analyst may have to forecast is Zimbabwe might be about to become Africa's next trouble spot.