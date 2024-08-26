Second edition of News24's TwentyFour Mag weaves together stories of tenacity and transformation as a new season awaits

The second edition of News24's luxury quarterly magazine, TwentyFour Mag, takes a bold approach to the theme of transformation.

Explore the beauty of change with remarkably inspiring stories from the worlds of fashion, food, wine, home design, and more.

You can click here to browse through the pages of the digital issue and discover the faces, places and projects anchoring our refreshed, imaginative outlook.

The new issue of TwentyFour Mag, News24's premium luxury publication, sets the tone for an exciting season of renewal as we break free from the winter lull.

The stories in the latest digital edition of the quarterly magazine, which fall under the theme of transformation, are a rousing reminder of the power of growth, courage, and reinvention.

As spring approaches and the world awakens, the time has come to set new intentions for the next few months of the year. The incoming season reminds us that even after the harshest winters, life can emerge more beautiful and resilient than before.

If you're in need of some inspiration on how to galvanise your life, TwentyFour Mag's second edition is an invitation to explore and be inspired by new beginnings.

Like the South African architect who became a restaurateur in Switzerland, the honeybees that have shaped Lesego Serolong Holzapfel's journey through wine and honey or the KwaZulu-Natal game reserve creating a new lease of life for wildlife and cultural history, there are countless ways for each of us to embrace change.

"The issue is a vivid tapestry of stories, ideas and personal journeys that resonate with our dynamic lifestyles," says TwentyFour Mag editor Mpho Raborife.

TwentyFour Mag, which first debuted in May, nudges News24 readers to savour a slower pace and perspective from the trusted news publisher, widely known for its investigative scoops, and fast-flowing daily news alerts.

Raborife adds:

In the midst of our busy lives, we invite you to consider the importance of pausing to truly engage with the world around us. Embracing transformation requires courage and the willingness to step outside our comfort zones. Reflect on your own transformation and the bravery it takes to make those changes.

Each issue is packed with the stories and information readers need to live well, manage their money wisely, and make a more conscious footprint on the world - from what they drive to where they dine.

The magazine is one of the many e-publications available to the subscription audience on News24's site. Subscribers can browse the pages of TwentyFour Mag's second edition here.