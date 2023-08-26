1h ago

SATURDAY PROFILE | Santaco president wants to professionalise taxi industry away from the yellow line

accreditation
Muhammad Hussain
Santaco President Abner Tsebe.
Santaco President Abner Tsebe.

With the Cape Town taxi strike still fresh in the memory of South Africans and the constant flak the industry gets, Santaco President Abner Tsebe invites Muhammad Hussain to his office at Santaco House in Tshwane to chat about this and how taxi violence nearly lost him a finger or two.

In the first 30 minutes of our conversation, Motlhabane Abner Tsebe – the fifth president of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) – speaks for nearly 25 minutes. He's clearly arrived prepared.

Tsebe talks on a myriad of issues in what feels like his opening address of a court statement – he's even dressed to match in a suit and tie with documents at the ready, as he sits behind his desk in his sparsely decorated office at Santaco House in Tshwane.

