ActionSA's highest structure rejects Mashaba's proposal for return of the death penalty

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has lost his bid to have the death penalty form part of the party's policies.



Mashaba has, on numerous occasions, come under fire for his stance on the return of the death penalty as a solution to the murder and crime challenges in the country. However, it appears that he has lost the fight.

The Senate, the party's highest decision-making body, believes the death penalty is not the solution. On Wednesday, following a four-day senate strategic planning session, ahead of ActionSA's policy conference, the party's chairperson, Michael Beaumont, announced that one of the policy developments decided on was the death penalty issue.

Beaumont said: "ActionSA's Senate resolved that the party will not support the reintroduction of the death penalty, but rather focus on accountability measures which ensure that life in prison means life in prison, and not the 25 years it currently is."

In March, addressing a breakfast meeting, Mashaba told those attending that he was going to "fight with my hands" at the policy conference for the reintroduction of the death penalty.

Mashaba, at the time, said the reintroduction of the death penalty was the only way to deter hardened criminals.

He told the breakfast meeting that people arrested for murder and rape were released on parole, only to repeat the same crimes.

"There is a recent case in Soweto: this guy paroled for rape and murder, [he]came back and raped his own sister, and left her for dead.

"And you tell me [the] death penalty does not stop crime. I am not stupid to that level; you can come up with your research, [and] I will give you facts. I have just given you the facts, and all of you are aware of it," he said.

He lambasted murderers, rapists and people who sell drugs, and said they "destroy our families".

Mashaba said:

I will not give them a second chance, and I will do everything in my power… when we go to our policy conference, I can tell you I am going to fight with my hands. I might win, I might not win, to adopt the death penalty as one of our policy offerings.

"But obviously, I am not going to be the one approving, but I hope our party is not going to stop me from raising this matter… I think I have a right to express my own opinion," said Mashaba.

As far back as 2020, Mashaba expressed his views about the death penalty on numerous public platforms.

Yes, I personally support the death penalty.



However, @Action4SA is not a party for Herman Mashaba, but is a party for all South Africans.



In 2020, Mashaba wrote on X: "Yes, I support the death penalty. However, @ActionSA is not a party for Herman Mashaba but is a party for all South Africans. Our position on the death penalty, and other matters, will not be forged by my views, but those of many SAns, including experts."



Meanwhile, ActionSA, which marked three years on Tuesday, will hold its first policy conference from 12 to 14 September.

Beaumont added that the draft policy proposals were being sent to delegates to debate before the policy conference.

He said it had taken eight months for the party to come up with the policy proposals after extensive interactions with, among others, industry experts, ActionSA members and ordinary South Africans.

Beaumont said:

The solutions adopted by the conference will set the stage for the creation of the party's manifesto that will give millions of South Africans a real alternative to the existing political establishment and reinvigorate hope ahead of our first-ever bid in the national and provincial elections next year.

The other draft policy proposals include the re-establishment of the Scorpions and the establishment of a parliamentary committee to oversee the work of Chapter 9 institutions, as well as the establishment of what the party calls an Opportunity Fund "that will unapologetically focus on the inclusive empowerment of all South Africans who were discriminated against under apartheid".



Beaumont said the party would hold several engagements leading up to the inaugural policy conference over the next two weeks.



