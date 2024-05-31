31 May

All eyes on eThekwini as IEC pushes to wrap up KZN vote counting

Soyiso Maliti and Amanda Khoza
The leader board at the Durban results operations centre shows the national results.
Soyiso Maliti/News24
  • The Electoral Commission of South Africa is ready to wrap up counting the KwaZulu-Natal votes.
  • More than two-thirds of the votes have been counted.
  • Track the latest results via ouElections Map.

The vote-counting process for the KwaZulu-Natal province will be complete by Friday night, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced.

Provincial IEC electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said he expected the tallying of votes to be wrapped up by the evening after officials finish counting the eThekwini district's ballots.

Addressing the media on Friday afternoon, Masinga said vote-counting in 30 districts had been concluded and the total tally of votes counted, captured and audited stands at 75.37%.

The leaderboard behind her showed that 69.26% or 2 144 104 votes had been completed.

Former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party had rocketed to 950 975.

Comparatively, the ANC stood at 383 559, the IFP at 395 774 and the DA at 280 291.

Out of the 5.7 million voters in the province, there are 1.9 million voters registered in eThekwini.

The IEC issued an appeal to residents in Ward 14, uMhlathuze, in KwaZulu-Natal, to look out for an IEC-branded ballot box that went missing while being transported from the Matamzana Dube School voting station to the electoral office for storage.

During the briefing, Masinga stressed that the ballots in the box had already been counted, reconciled and validated.

The law requires the commission to keep ballots cast in general elections for six months.

Meanwhile, SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that the police escorted the vehicle transporting the ballot box. 

Mkhwanazi said: 

Our law enforcement was part of that security escort that was done. Although the team talks about the ballot that might have fallen off the vehicle, the search for the ballot box is still continuing to try to establish exactly if it did fall and, if so, at what stage it fell.

"Is it not a case of a ballot box that might have been left behind at a voting station? We don't know. It's a ballot box that was later discovered that it was not in the car, so it is part of the investigation."

