ANC-led eThekwini council asked to approve almost R11m for awards, hip-hop festival, picnics and more

The troubled eThekwini metro is set to spend another R1 million on an awards event.

It follows in the aftermath of a controversy around R1.7 million spent on awards for employees.

The metro will also spend R4 million on a rap festival and a picnic.

Against the backdrop of widespread criticism, after splurging R1.7 million on awards for employees, the eThekwini metro is proposing to spend R1 million on another awards event - Sebenza Women.

The ANC-led council was also asked to give the go-ahead for the spending of R11 million on a hip-hop festival, other arts and culture activities, and the "commemoration" of national holidays, among other programmes.

The proposal will see the City pay at least R2 million apiece for a picnic and a youth hip-hop festival.

In total, all the events will cost almost R11 million.

At the time of writing, the councillors had yet to discuss the matter as they were locked in a secret meeting to discuss the municipal manager's salary.

The controversial item was top of the agenda in the metro's ordinary council meeting on Thursday morning.

The community services committee said the item was meant to show its support for programmes aimed at "addressing issues directly affecting communities, including youth, senior citizens and the community at large".

In the committee's report, councillors said: "The overall objective is to invest in the people of eThekwini, embrace cultural diversity, investing in community, social, and sustaining the City's natural resource base."

"The [community and emergency services] cluster through implementing these programmes ensures that existing infrastructure is used to benefit eThekwini citizens in terms of developing arts personnel, developing arts and sporting infrastructure, where communities live and interact creatively to stimulate economic growth."

The financial implications total R8.5 million and are broken down as follows:

Youth hip-hop festival, R2 million;

Doek on Fleek, R500 000;

Umbuso Wamasiko, R1 million

Gcwalisa picnic, R2 million

Nomfundo Moh, R300 000;

Durban spin festival, R500 000;

Mother of golf days, R350 000;

503 youth music festival, R500 000;

Sebenza Women awards, R1 million; and

Girl child boot camp for R500 000.

If approved, the amount is expected to skyrocket to almost R11 million.

The women's awards is described as an annual event, scheduled for October 2023, which focuses "on women in business and women in leadership in government".

Explaining the picnic, the report said the event will take place in November 2023, with Indlamlenze Development Foundation and MGSM Solutions Pty Ltd hosting the second annual "all white" event.

"This is a music expo which plays a vital role in acknowledging, promoting and empowering music artists across different genres. The municipality partners with Indlamlenze to achieve parts of its goals of promoting arts and culture in the City of eThekwini," the report said.

Despite already paying R2 million for this event, the City will also pay R300 000 for the Nomfundo Moh event.

The City describes Moh, 21, as a little-known musician.

"[With] her 14 tracks, Moh formally introduces herself and her current state through songs which highlight her tradition, current stance in relationships and her aspirations as a young musician finding her voice in the music industry."

A request by City officials said: "That subject to the approval... authority be granted for the deputy city manager: community and emergency services to incur expenditure in the amount of R10 950 000.00 [ten million nine hundred and fifty rand] to implement various programmes in respect of arts and culture, health and commemoration of national holidays programmes in the 2023/2024 financial year..."

This week, the ANC's provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, came to the defence of the City Stars awards, which cost the taxpayers R1.7 million, and was described by the KZN press as a "staff party".

The City's shindig will reward hard-working employees at the Durban International Convention Centre next month.

Some of the budget will also be used to celebrate Heritage Day, 27 September; 16 Days of Activism, November–December 2023; Cancer awareness, October 2023; and the traditional healers' event in June 2024.



