Zuma casts vote as ANC, MK Party and IFP engage in last-ditch campaigns in Nkandla

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will vote at the Ntolwane Primary School voting station, which is overlooked by his KwaDakwadunuse mansion.

The competitive atmosphere between his uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the IFP and the ANC was quite palpable earlier in the morning.

Former president Jacob Zuma smiled and waved to the crowds after casting his vote at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla before driving off in his convoy.

There was a mob around him, and his security had to push people around to allow him to enter his motorcade.

Inside the voting station, in true Zuma style,he greeted IEC officials and cracked jokes with journalists before casting his ballot.

From quite early in the morning, it was evident: Nkandla is a battleground for the IFP, MK Party and the ANC.



There wasn't a single poster of the EFF on the way from the CBD to kwaNxamalala.

Instead, streetlights, poles and overhead electrical cables were draped in IFP, ANC and MK Party posters.

The IFP posters, bearing the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi's face, were more dominant, while the ANC's and the MK Party's had President Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma's faces, respectively.

Notably, while most of Zuma's and Buthelezi's posters were intact, Ramaphosa's posters were vandalised, signaling the lack of support in an IFP stronghold where Zuma has a footprint.

As the heat climaxed to 25 degrees Celcius, more and more IFP, MK Party and ANC supporters started pouring into the Ntolwane Primary School voting station, where Zuma voted.



Zuma appeared briefly and was received warmly by the ululating crowd at the voting station. He cracked jokes with Electoral Commission of SA officials as well as journalists.

Meanwhile, the competition was visible from the number of marquees set up by the three parties in both the CBD and outside the voting station.

Two drunk men, from the ANC and IFP, engaged in banter outside the Shoprite in the CBD, with the ANC supporter saying: "You're drunk right now because of Ramaphosa's R350."

He was referring to the R350 social relief of distress grant.



The IFP-supporting man responded, mumbling something about Buthelezi's achievements.

The two members' statements were echoed by IFP supporter Bhekani Ndlovu, 43, and ANC supporter Thanda Mbabo, who sung and milled about the voting station before they cast their votes.

Ndlovu, a Nxamalala resident, told News24: "I can tell you for free: I vote for the IFP. I have nothing to lose. The party built a building here where we certify our documents. We don't have to go to town to certify documents when looking for business or employment."

He added: "We have smallholdings because of Buthelezi and we plant vegetables there, so we're independent because of the party. I'm here to vote to change the country's situation by helping show what the IFP can do."

Meanwhile, Mbambo argued:

The ANC freed us from hiding in the bushes under apartheid. White people used to have exclusive amenities, now we also have services, malls, and other things.

The R350 social grant is on everyone's lips, especially in these parts.

Mbambo said: "The R350 grant was introduced by the party and we're here to do our bit to ensure that they not only create jobs but that they don't discontinue the R350 grant."

Meanwhile, the MK Party's financial muscle entered Nkandla in a Toyota Fortuner.

MK Business Movement (MKBM) deputy chair Sabelo Ndlovu told News24 they were funders who "try by all means" to ensure the party "shines" across the country.

They've been doing just that - last month, Zuma was so chuffed after the MKBM donated a campaign truck and a Quantum taxi to the party.

