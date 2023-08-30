Broke KZN municipality had only R12m in the bank at the end of June while owing R541m

The IFP-led Newcastle Local Municipality is in financial crisis: It only had R12 million left in its coffers at the end of June; it defaulted on commitments to repay a R42 million Eskom debt; and there are questions on whether it has paid its debt to the taxman.

News24 has seen the municipality's woes laid bare in a response by acting accounting officer Dumisani Thabethe to ANC councillor Maqili Hlatshwayo.

Citing a section 71 report submitted to Newcastle Mayor Xolani Dube, Hlatshwayo asked why the municipality recently failed to service an Eskom debt, resulting in the use of R124 million of its equitable share to pay the debt.

