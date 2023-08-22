China donates electricity equipment, opens market for SA avocados as Ramaphosa, Xi make deals

China donated gifts of emergency electricity equipment worth R167 million, opened its market for South Africa's avocados – but trading between the two countries in US dollars is here to stay, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told News24.

On Tuesday, during the official China state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 11 memorandums of understanding and other agreements were signed by the two countries, including a "donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa" from the director of the China Development Bank.

The equipment donation comes amid Eskom's economic activity-sapping blackouts.