'Determined to ensure that democracy is the winner': President Cyril Ramaphosa votes in Soweto

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa voted at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto.

He joined millions of South Africans who are expected to exercise their democratic right to vote in the country's seventh general elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on Wednesday morning.

Speaking shortly after, he said: "The people of South Africa will give the ANC, as they vote today, a firm majority. So, in my mind, in my head, and thought processes, there isn't even a doubt about that."

He was accompanied by the first lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

Ramaphosa said the ANC had run a firm campaign under his leadership.

The work of the @IECSouthAfrica should never be interfered with. Interfering with the IEC is interfering with our democracy.#ElectionDay ???#SAElections24 ????#DemocracyInAction pic.twitter.com/P2lyqBVs5R — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 29, 2024

"We went through the length and breadth of the country to reach out to our people and to also, make those who may well have been doubtful about voting, to be encouraged to vote. We are rather pleased that we saw young people registering to vote," he added.

Ramaphosa said the ANC had aimed to "run a clean campaign".

"We are determined to ensure that democracy is the winner in this whole election. In the end, it is the democratic process in our country that is going to emerge victorious, and the ANC will reap the dividend from that by emerging as the winning party," he added.