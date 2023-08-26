Did she fake it? Questions still swirl over eThekwini deputy manager's qualifications

The eThekwini Municipality's deputy manager, Kim Makhathini, is alleged to have fraudulently claimed she had qualifications from the University of Glasgow and Damelin College.



Makhathini, who was appointed as the head of human resources in November 2014, was alleged to have attained a Master of Arts in Social Science from the University of Glasgow.

An Integrity Committee Investigations Unit completed a probe in March 2023. It found that Makhathini had faked her qualifications and recommended that disciplinary action be taken.