eThekwini in disarray but votes to pay controversial city manager almost as much as Ramaphosa

While governance in the eThekwini Municipality continues on a downward spiral, councillors have voted to pay beleaguered city manager Musa Mbhele an annual salary of R3.9 million.

His salary is just shy of what President Cyril Ramaphosa earns - R4.1 million per year.

In a closed meeting - according to at least two councillors who are not allowed to speak on record about in-committee decisions - the DA voted against the proposal to increase Mbhele's salary, while the IFP, EFF and ANC supported the hike.