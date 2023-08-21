EXCLUSIVE | Health council plagued by mismanagement, unfairly punishing doctors

For 12 years, illegal and anti-competitive behaviour has engulfed the statutory body envisioned to regulate health professionals in the contentious multibillion-rand National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, the Competition Commission confirmed.



Moreover, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) accused the national health department of not implementing an October 2015 report that found that the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) was rife with mismanagement and maladministration.

The HPCSA, despite being told that its rules were illegal and anti-competitive, has continued to punish health workers, mainly doctors, with fines of up to R60 000 for practitioners who have breached the council's unlawful regulations.