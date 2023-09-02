ANALYSIS | Ntshavheni's remarks about NGOs cuts deeper than mere blame-shifting

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s apparent blame-shifting to NGOs in the aftermath of Thursday’s blaze in Johannesburg, with a death toll over 70, takes on a more sinister tone when one considers that the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB) was drafted under her auspices as Minister in the Presidency responsible for state security, writes Parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber.

At first look, the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill’s (GILAB) provision that people wanting to start a non-governmental organisation must be subjected to a “security competence test” conducted by the intelligence services, chilling as it is, appeared to be just one of the several flaws in that piece draft legislation.

One could imagine an overeager technocrat, somewhere in the bowels of The Farm, coming up willy-nilly with things for the spooks to vet. This provision is completely at odds with the bill’s raison d'être.