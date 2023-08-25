Archenemies joining BRICS could dilute bloc's effectiveness, may ruin consensus approach - experts

The BRICS group of nations has added countries with conflicting principles threatening its consensus approach to decisions – a cornerstone of the formation – and the bloc's relevance.

This is according to analysts, who warned that adding countries with major differences to BRICS would not benefit any member states.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that from 1 January 2024, Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt will join the bloc.