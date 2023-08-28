24m ago

BREAKING | ActionSA withdraws motion to remove Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
  • Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was set to face a motion of no confidence this week. 
  • But ActionSA has decided to withdraw the motion.
  • The DA was unwilling to discuss coalition agreements that involved the Patriotic Alliance meaning the motion was unlikely to succeed.

ActionSA will withdraw its motion of no confidence in Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, which was meant to happen in a council meeting this week.

However, News24 understands from leaders close to the talks that a series of meetings between ActionSA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus and the Patriotic Alliance failed to garner support from the DA to allow the motion against Gwamanda to succeed. 

The DA's decision not to support a coalition arrangement involving the PA meant that the motion against Gwamanda would have failed. 

ActionSA had withdrawn the motion to avoid further political turbulence in the City of Johannesburg, News24 was told.

The DA has repeatedly refused to work with the PA despite the party's leader, Gayton McKenzie, promising to end its working relationship with the ANC in several municipalities. 


Read more on:
daanceffactionsakabelo gwamandagautengjohannesburgpoliticscoalitions
