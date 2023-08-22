BRICS Summit: Debate on new financial order and common currency going nowhere, analysts say

Topping the agenda of the much-anticipated BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be the financial vulnerability of member states, but the creation of a common currency and a new financial world order - as envisaged by China - is still a pipe dream.

This is according to analysts, some of whom say the West will keep a close eye on the event, which has been seen as anti-West states banding together.

In the run-up to the BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Centre this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa backed China's call for a new financial world order that prevents "unilateral sanctions" against countries such as Russia.