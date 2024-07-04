GNU executive a fresh start, says Ramaphosa as ministers vow to rise above petty politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the government of national unity (GNU) he leads is a "fresh start for all of us in South Africa".

Ramaphosa conceded efforts to establish a GNU were difficult and complicated, but in the end, they were a satisfying journey, not only for him but also for the nation.

"This is a truly historic moment where we have brought together people who opposed each other during the elections, who have now sworn to work together," he said, shortly after his executive was sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday afternoon at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.